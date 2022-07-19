PWD installs pumps to prevent waterlogging in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has built a huge sump at Pul Prahladpur underpass here and installed additional motor pumps to ensure waterlogging does not take place there during this monsoon season, officials said on Monday.

The underpass, which is among PWD’s seven critical waterlogging points and also a crucial link between southeast and south Delhi, gets inundated every monsoon and is shut for vehicular movement leading to traffic snarls.

Traffic movement was shut at the underpass after it was inundated during the first monsoon showers on June 30. PWD officials said the capacity of the sump constructed at Pul Prahladpur underpass, located on Mehrauli Badarpur (MB) Road, is 7.5 lakh litre which will help in solving waterlogging issue.

A senior PWD official said a number of “problem specific” solutions have been taken to solve the issue of waterlogging at Delhi’s seven critical points. The main cause of waterlogging is overflow of a nearby sewer line of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the official said.

