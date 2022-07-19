Youth held for circulating doctored clips of ex-lover in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday nabbed a youth for spreading obscene clips of his ex-girlfriend. The accused had sent the doctored clips to her husband with an intent to compromise her marriage, police said. Police identified the accused as Ankit Bansal, 23, a resident of Tughlakabad village, who is presently residing in Ghaziabad. The accused was previously involved in a rape case filed in Govindpuri police station and was out on bail. Ankit is an SSC aspirant.

Deputy Police Commissioner (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “A woman aged 22 (now a housewife) lodged her grievance at the Cyber Police Station that she had recently got married and an unknown account had been sending morphed obscene clips of her own to her husband, friends and in-laws via Instagram.” The clips were sent via a fake Instagram account, police said.

After receiving the complaint, the Delhi police gathered details of the fake Instagram account. Based on the same, IP addresses and mobile numbers used in the profile registration were obtained. Following this, the identity of the accused was ascertained as Ankit Bansal.

An FIR was filed under sections 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (Punishment for defamation), and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the IPC.

