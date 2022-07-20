Home Cities Delhi

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

CONTROL MADE EASY
HOHM Mirai is a unique IR Blaster device from Polycab, which lets you control all your home devices and appliances with IR remote operable compatibility. The device is easy to set up and the supporting HOHM app is quick to download and sync. With support for up to 80,000 devices, the HOHM aims to cater to all needs. I set up my television, air-con, and air purifier to sync along with a lightbulb. Results were quick and consistent with voice commands working well too. Features like adjusting AC temp and reducing volume were very useful. The device is also very compact, works with Google Assistant and Alexa plus is easy to carry. polycab.com

HIGH ON DESIGN
From the Jade Fog shade to the compact, ergonomic feel, the Nord 2T 5G from OnePlus is an elegant and feature-filled phone. Set up is smooth and the 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display is bright. Mediatek’s Dimensity 1300 chipset allows all apps to run seamlessly as the phone stays cool. The camera is a delight with Sony’s IMX766 flagship sensor and OIS ensures great shots. Sound output from speakers is outstanding. 80W SUPERVOOC charging easily provided me with a day of charge below 20 minutes. Talk about value for money; this phone is right up there among the finest this year! oneplus.in

