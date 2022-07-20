Man in Delhi killed over parking row, one held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a dreadful incident, a 32-year-old man died after he was allegedly attacked with bricks and stones by a group of five to six people following a dispute over parking near Delhi’s Saket Metro station, said the police on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rohit (35), who used to work as a bouncer in a club at Hauz Khas. According to the police, Rohot along with his three friends -- Rahul Yadav, Ashu Yadav and Amit Jain -- were in a car and wanted to park the vehicle near the metro station. However, five-six boys were standing at the place where they wanted to park the car, police said.

Both the teams got into a scuffle where Rohit was severely injured. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said on July 16, a PCR call was received about a person lying near Saket Metro station in an injured condition.

When the police staff reached the spot, they found nobody at the spot. After an enquiry with locals, it was revealed that the injured was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, said the police. On July 17 at 4.49 AM, Rohit was declared dead at the hospital. The police arrested a suspect Priyanshu (22), a resident of Saidulajab and an FIR was registered under section 302 (punishment for murder), section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, the police deployed teams and checked several CCTV footages. After consistent efforts, they were able to apprehend a culprit. When interrogated, the accused disclosed that he along with his five friends were standing near the gate of the Saket metro station when the four people, including Rohit, came in a car and wanted to park their vehicle where they were standing, the DCP said.

“The driver of the car blew horn but the accused did not move. A quarrel took place between them over this. During the quarrel, two of the accused hit Rohit on the head with bricks and stones and fled the spot,” the officer said

