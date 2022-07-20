Moving insects found in poha: Complaints from Delhi government-run night shelters on the rise

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi government-run night shelter came under the authorities’ radar on Tuesday when one of the inmates found worms and insects in the breakfast served.

The incident was reported at one facility owned by the Sofia NGO, where one of the occupants shared a video of a dish filled with poha and moving insects over it.

In the background, the occupant can be heard saying that the inmates have been complaining about the poor quality of the breakfast being served daily, since so many days but no action has been taken by the authorities.

The background voice in the video claims that the meals are being sent by the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The chairperson of the state-level night shelter monitoring committee, Ramesh Negi said that a complaint letter will be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor in this regard since it was not the first time such a complaint had come from a night shelter.

Meanwhile, Indu Prakash, a member of the state-level shelter monitoring committee, told this newspaper that the L-G should be alerted about the incident.

“This is something unacceptable. The chairperson of the monitoring committee has suggested making a complaint to the L-G in this regard. We can’t offer food with insects to the homeless when we have taken their responsibility. The noble foundation Akshaya Patra is responsible for serving the meals to the homeless and the foundation should look into it seriously.”

Suhail Saifi, director of the Sofia NGO, was not available for the comment.

It was on August 8, 2021, when CM Arvind Kejriwal had launched a night shelter feeding initiative in collaboration with the Foundation.

As a part of the Night Shelter Feeding Initiative, the Foundation had to work with the government to serve lunch and dinner in 209 night shelters run by the DUSIB.

Over 5,000 homeless people needing medical care, etc., were to benefit from the initiative every day.

‘Plaint to L-G soon’

