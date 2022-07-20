Suffered enough: Delhi court orders Ansals’ release

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that Ansal brothers have also suffered and the court has to consider their age, a Delhi court on Tuesday ordered the release of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal against the jail term already undergone by them in a case of tampering with evidence related to the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy.

Sushil Ansal

A magisterial court had on November 8 last year awarded seven-year jail terms to the real estate barons and since then they had been in prison. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma on Tuesday, however, upheld the fine of Rs 2.25 crore imposed on each Sushil and Gopal Ansal by the magisterial court earlier.

“We empathise with you (Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorti). Many lives were lost, which can never be compensated. But you must understand that penal policy is not about retribution. We have to consider their (Ansals) age. You have suffered, but they have also suffered,” the judge said.

The court had dismissed the appeal filed by the real estate barons and two others challenging their conviction by the magisterial court on Monday. After the order was pronounced, Krishnamoorti told the judge that the order was “injustice”. “This is complete injustice. We cannot have faith in the judiciary if the accused is rich and powerful. I made a mistake by coming to court. The system is corrupt,” Krishnamoorti told the judge and left the courtroom.

While upholding the conviction of Ansals, the court had, however, on Monday acquitted one co-accused, Anup Singh, in the case and granted him bail. The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

Months after 7-year jail terms were awarded to Ansal brothers, their release has been upheld by court. A timeline of the case:

Jun 13, 1997 59 people die of asphyxia in a fire in Uphaar cinema.

Jul 20, 2002 Tampering of evidence detected in the ongoing trial of the case related to fire.

Jun 25, 2004 Service of court staff, accused of tampering, terminated.

May 5, 2006 Delhi HC directs Special Branch of Delhi Police to register a tampering case.

May 13 FIR lodged.

May 31, 2014 Magisterial court directs framing of charges.

May 12, 2017 Delhi HC upholds the order of the magisterial court.

Oct 8, 2021 Chief Metropolitan Magistrate convicts Ansals for tampering with crucial evidence.

Nov 8, 2021 CMM court awards 7-year-jail term to Ansal brothers; They were taken into custody.

Dec 3, 2021 District Judge refuses to suspend conviction

Feb 16, 2021 Delhi HC refuses to suspend the conviction and sentence.

Jul 18, 2022 District judge upholds Ansal brothers' conviction.

Jul 19 Ansal brothers ordered to be freed

