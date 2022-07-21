‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign picks up momentum in capital city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Identification of roundabouts and markets to be decked up in the tricolour, ‘prabhat pheris’ by school students, illumination of flyovers are some of the events planned to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign beginning July 22 a memorable one, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The preparations are also underway for the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, said the L-G office’s statement. Prominent roads in the city, markets, flyovers, and schools and hospitals will be decked up in the colours of the national flag, said the statement, adding that all employees of urban local bodies will have the tricolour pinned on their lapels.

The directives come following a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday which was attended by all Governors, Lt Governors, chief ministers and administrators of Union territories.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will identify prominent roads like Sardar Patel Marg and Shanti Path, and important market areas to be decorated with the tricolour to give a celebratory look to the entire city from August 13 to August 15.

Preparation in full swing

Prominent roads in the city, markets, flyovers and schools and hospitals will be decked up in the colours of the national flag and all employees of urban local bodies will have the tricolour pinned on their lapels.

NEW DELHI: Identification of roundabouts and markets to be decked up in the tricolour, ‘prabhat pheris’ by school students, illumination of flyovers are some of the events planned to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign beginning July 22 a memorable one, an official statement said on Wednesday. The preparations are also underway for the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, said the L-G office’s statement. Prominent roads in the city, markets, flyovers, and schools and hospitals will be decked up in the colours of the national flag, said the statement, adding that all employees of urban local bodies will have the tricolour pinned on their lapels. The directives come following a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday which was attended by all Governors, Lt Governors, chief ministers and administrators of Union territories. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will identify prominent roads like Sardar Patel Marg and Shanti Path, and important market areas to be decorated with the tricolour to give a celebratory look to the entire city from August 13 to August 15. Preparation in full swing Prominent roads in the city, markets, flyovers and schools and hospitals will be decked up in the colours of the national flag and all employees of urban local bodies will have the tricolour pinned on their lapels.