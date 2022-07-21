Home Cities Delhi

Spilling the beans

I soak them on Saturday night and by Sunday morning they bloom into plump beans, splitting at the seams.

Published: 21st July 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Vernika Awal
Express News Service

I soak them on Saturday night and by Sunday morning they bloom into plump beans, splitting at the seams. While I boil them in the pressure cooker with salt for about five to six whistles, I chop onions and tomatoes to be used in the masala, along with freshly-grated ginger and garlic. If I am in the mood to add some extra oomph to the dish, then I make a coarse garam masala with badi elaichi [black cardamom], dalchini [cinnamon], and jeera [cumin seeds] to be added to the smoked mustard oil before the freshly-ground pastes go in. Then, there are days when I wish to savour them in the most rustic form—I cook them in a little oil with jeera, and let the flavour of the beans stand out.

Yes, I am talking about rajma [kidney beans], our customary Sunday lunch. Not just that—you have probably guessed by now that rajma is sacred to me. It is also my first love; something I can cook to perfection every time.

Rajma-chawal is a celebratory
dish for many families

While I hold my rajma ritual close to my heart, I learnt quickly that I was not the only one. During my graduation days in Delhi University, I would catch a whiff of rajma every time I’d step out of my hostel—particularly on a Sunday afternoon. However, this did not feel out of place—after all, I am from Punjab, 
you see!

Among myriad things, one which remained consistent through my childhood would be the entire family coming together on a Sunday afternoon for a hearty meal of rajma, pyaaz-wale chawal, boondi ka raita, and masala pyaaz. Soon, I learnt from many friends that they had very similar weekend rituals at home, too.

Did I feel that my childhood specialty was being snatched away? Well, the funny thing is that I probably would have felt so if it were to be any other thing. But, the fundamental bit about rajma-chawal is its nature of universal comfort, and its place as being one of the greatest champions of community.

Interestingly, though, if you look at the narrative that rajma-chawal serves, you will realise something unique. At home, the quintessential rajma-chawal is a celebratory dish—it celebrates that one day when the whole family gets together. 

At the same time, out in the city streets, you’d find it to be commonplace in most of Delhi’s office gullies. In my college days here, I discovered food stalls behind the 18th Century observatory, Jantar Mantar, on one fine winter afternoon. It was a humble shop selling steaming hot plates of rajma-chawal, kadhi-chawal, cholle-chawal, and onion kulcha with boondi raita, chutney, and laccha onions— for just Rs 35 per plate—to a long queue of hungry office-goers.

That instant redefined the dish for me. As a student living outside home, and for the first time in life without ghar ka rajma-chawal, I requested a plate too. Not only was it heavenly—in that one moment, the celebratory rajma-chawal became a dish of essence. It was fundamental, and no longer a choice.

It is, therefore, only fitting that in a city as diverse as Delhi, the humble yet mighty rajma-chawal continues to serve inimitable taste to the discerning fine-diner stepping out of a limousine—and to parched workers on a midsummer afternoon. 

Vernika Awal
is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beans Kidney beans Delhi university Food writer
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp