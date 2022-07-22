Home Cities Delhi

AAP to start campaign against ‘unfair’ tax hike in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)will start a movement against the continuous tax hikes by BJP-ruled MCD from July 23. 

By Express News Service

The movement will be run in three phases. AAP MLA and MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “First phase of the movement will be conducted between July 23 to July 30 during which awareness will be raised among 50 lakh families of Delhi against the tax hike.”

He added, “In the second phase, Delhiites will march towards the BJP State headquarters on July 31st. If the BJP doesn’t roll back its move, then the movement will go into the third phase. We will provide complete information about the third stage on August 1, 2022.”

AAP made multiple requests and gave several representations but the BJP-ruled MCD did not roll back its decision to hike the taxes,” he said. “There is no point sending requests now; a statewide movement is the only choice. BJP made a promise of not hiking or imposing any tax in the 2017 MCD elections. BJP has forgotten its own promises. MCD made an ill-thought move of arbitrarily hiking house and trade tax.Now it has increased the fee for garbage collection,” said Pathak.

Under this campaign, our workers will visit 50 lakh houses in entire Delhi to raise awareness about the tax hike by the MCD to garner their support. 

