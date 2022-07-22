Charge sheet filed against 30 for ruckus outside CM House, Delhi Police tells High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has filed the charge sheet against 30 people in the case concerning the incident of vandalism outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this year.

The statement was made before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on a PIL by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking the constitution of an SIT to probe the March 30 attack during a protest against Kejriwal’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Advocate Sanjay Lao, appearing for the Delhi Police, furnished to the court the agency’s status report in a sealed cover and informed that two gates would be put on both ends of the road leading to the CM’s residence. Sixty per cent of work is complete and the same would conclude in a few days, he added.

Earlier, the court directed the Delhi Police to file a further status report giving details of the progress of its investigation into the FIR registered after the incident. The court listed the plea for further hearing on August 8 with a ‘clear understanding’ that it would be deciding the matter on that day.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has filed the charge sheet against 30 people in the case concerning the incident of vandalism outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this year. The statement was made before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on a PIL by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking the constitution of an SIT to probe the March 30 attack during a protest against Kejriwal’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’, a film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. Advocate Sanjay Lao, appearing for the Delhi Police, furnished to the court the agency’s status report in a sealed cover and informed that two gates would be put on both ends of the road leading to the CM’s residence. Sixty per cent of work is complete and the same would conclude in a few days, he added. Earlier, the court directed the Delhi Police to file a further status report giving details of the progress of its investigation into the FIR registered after the incident. The court listed the plea for further hearing on August 8 with a ‘clear understanding’ that it would be deciding the matter on that day.