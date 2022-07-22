Deputy CM Manish Sisodia awards artisans for promoting folk art, culture

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday felicitated 16 handicraft artisans with State Handicraft Awards for their contribution in the field of folk art and culture, an official statement said. The awards were given for the year 2018 and 2019 for folk paintings, beads craft, sculpture, terracotta, pottery, embroidery among others, it said. Awarding the artisans in a ceremony, Sisodia said that handicraft artisans are the major contributors in India’s exports and economy and the Delhi government will always stand in their support to help them boost their business all over the world. “Handicrafts are a valuable cultural heritage of India, which have been passed on from generations. Artisans of Delhi are working hard to take the legacy forward. Delhi has always been a hub of art and culture, especially handicrafts. The handicrafts such as meenakari, zari-zardozi, metal carving, wood art, miniature paintings, toys and doll making and carpet weaving are appreciated all over the world,” the statement quoted Sisodia as saying. He said that to further boost the handicrafts sector there is a need to connect the sector with technology.