Guilty PWD officials made to plant over 500 trees in Delhi city by court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday that over 500 trees have been planted in the city by three PWD officials, who were held guilty of contempt of court earlier this year for violating judicial orders on the protection of trees.

The high court, which noted that several encouraging photographs of tree planting have been placed on record, said the officials shall also plant the remaining 300 trees and file a report before it.

The court had on July 13 granted an opportunity to three PWD officials to plant 830 trees in the city to mitigate their ‘wrongdoing’ concerning the contempt case against them and kept in abeyance its order sending them to jail for committing contempt of court.

Justice Najmi Waziri was informed by the counsel for the PWD officials that they have planted 547 trees of various varieties at the identified spots at Mathura Road and the remaining shall be planted by July 31.

The court was informed that 60 trees have been planted on the land opposite the Supreme Court.

