MCD finalises budget estimates for FY22-23, main focus on sanitation and education sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) finalised its Budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 on Thursday. The estimated budget of a whopping Rs 15,276 crore mainly focused on the sanitation and education sector.

Before finalising the budget, the MCD streamlined the disparate rates of various taxes such as property tax, general trade licence fee, and health trade licence fee, among others, and made them uniform across the city, said an MCD official.

In the budget estimates for the year 2022-23, Sanitation has been provided with a maximum allocation of 27.19% (Rs 4,153.28 crores). Followed by education 17.23% (Rs 2,632.78 crores), General Administrat ion 21.11% (Rs 3,225.35 crores0, Public Works & Street Lighting 11.34 % (Rs 1,732.15 crores) and Public Health & Medical Relief 10.28% (Rs 1,570.25 crores), etc.

The civic authority also announced that the corporation is also working for securing and establishing an e-governance system for citizens so that services on an anytimeanywhere basis could be availed with better speedy, accountable and transparent administration. In addition to this, the MCD of Delhi is making all-out efforts to bring the taxable properties under the property tax net and increasing revenue sources to be financially self-reliant to provide best-inclass civic services t o Delhiites.

The corporation also promised that a detailed online feedback system for the citizens would be created, so that they can rate the delivery of service on various parameters like promptness, courtesy, transparency, freedom from corruption, etc. An MCD official, who was associated with the Budget making process, said municipal budget takes nearly four months since and detailed reports about projects, incomes and expenses are sought from each department.

Allocations for various departments

In the budget estimates for the year 2022-23, Sanitation has been provided with a maximum allocation of 27.19% (Rs 4,153.28 crores), followed by Education 17.23% (Rs 2,632.78 crores), General Administration 21.11% (Rs 3,225.35 crores0, Public Works & Street Lighting 11.34 % (Rs 1,732.15 crores) and Public Health & Medical Relief 10.28% (Rs 1,570.25 crores), etc. The civic authority also announced that the corporation is also working for securing and establishing an e-governance system for citizens.

NEW DELHI: The Municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) finalised its Budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 on Thursday. The estimated budget of a whopping Rs 15,276 crore mainly focused on the sanitation and education sector. Before finalising the budget, the MCD streamlined the disparate rates of various taxes such as property tax, general trade licence fee, and health trade licence fee, among others, and made them uniform across the city, said an MCD official. In the budget estimates for the year 2022-23, Sanitation has been provided with a maximum allocation of 27.19% (Rs 4,153.28 crores). Followed by education 17.23% (Rs 2,632.78 crores), General Administrat ion 21.11% (Rs 3,225.35 crores0, Public Works & Street Lighting 11.34 % (Rs 1,732.15 crores) and Public Health & Medical Relief 10.28% (Rs 1,570.25 crores), etc. The civic authority also announced that the corporation is also working for securing and establishing an e-governance system for citizens so that services on an anytimeanywhere basis could be availed with better speedy, accountable and transparent administration. In addition to this, the MCD of Delhi is making all-out efforts to bring the taxable properties under the property tax net and increasing revenue sources to be financially self-reliant to provide best-inclass civic services t o Delhiites. The corporation also promised that a detailed online feedback system for the citizens would be created, so that they can rate the delivery of service on various parameters like promptness, courtesy, transparency, freedom from corruption, etc. An MCD official, who was associated with the Budget making process, said municipal budget takes nearly four months since and detailed reports about projects, incomes and expenses are sought from each department. Allocations for various departments In the budget estimates for the year 2022-23, Sanitation has been provided with a maximum allocation of 27.19% (Rs 4,153.28 crores), followed by Education 17.23% (Rs 2,632.78 crores), General Administration 21.11% (Rs 3,225.35 crores0, Public Works & Street Lighting 11.34 % (Rs 1,732.15 crores) and Public Health & Medical Relief 10.28% (Rs 1,570.25 crores), etc. The civic authority also announced that the corporation is also working for securing and establishing an e-governance system for citizens.