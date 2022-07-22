Protest over shortage of HIV drugs in capital

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV)-affected patients sat on a dharna in front of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) office in Delhi on Thursday saying that there is a shortage of antiretroviral drugs in the capital as well as the country.

People from across the country took part in the protest saying that the shortage has affected thousands of people for over six months. According to Harishankar, an HIV-infected person who works with The Delhi Network of Positive People, the centre has not procured stocks and has forced states to make their own purchases.

“Dolutegravir (DTG) 50 mg is not available anywhere in Delhi. The World Health Organisation was the one that recommended first-line drug to treat HIV. The medicine is more effective, has fewer side effects and has a high genetic barrier to developing drug resistance,” said Harishankar.

He added that his NGO wrote several letters to the government demanding the availability of medicines but got no response. When this newspaper contacted Alok Saxena, AS & DG, NACO on the matter, there was no response either.

Dr. Parveen Kumar, additional project director, Delhi State AIDS Control Society was also unavailable. Harishankar said, in Jharkhand there is a shortage of Lopinavir / Ritonavir medicine, a shortage of NVP/zidovudine, syrup for young children infected with HIV.

“Similar shortage for Ritonavir has been reported from Bikaner and Barmer in Rajasthan. In Jharkhand, second-line treatment drugs are unavailable along with DTG 50mg while Lopinavir / Ritonavir only have a month-long stock,” Harishankar stated. The shortage was seen after the outbreak of Covid-19, leaving HIV-infected patients fighting for their lives.

HIV/AIDS patients have been the worst affected since Covid-19, with testing going down and treatment ignored as the entire system turned its focus to the Covid-19 battle. “Several HIV-affected people I know passed away in the Covid pandemic. Many could not take medicines due to its unavailability,” said Harishankar.

Anjali Gopalan, founder and executive director of Naz Foundation, an NGO dedicated to the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic ran a campaign which was a major success in the country but since the Covid cases have been on a rise, the focus shifted. “Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, the government funding has gone down drastically for HIV patients. If we are serious about it we have to start new prevention programs for those affected,” she added.

