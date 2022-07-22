Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court to hear BCCI plea for amending its constitution on July 28

The Supreme Court will hear on July 28 the plea filed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking nod for amending its constitution concerning the tenure of office bearers. 

Board of Control for Cricket in India. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli also appointed senior advocate Maninder Singh as amicus curiae in the matter since the earlier amicus curiae, P S Narasimha, has now been elevated as a Supreme Court judge.

The BCCI’s constitution mandates a cooling-off period between the tenures of office bearers of the cricket body and also across state cricket associations. The cricket board wants this cooling-off period to be done away with. The tenures of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah are ending soon and the board wants its constitution amended before that.

The Justice RM Lodha-led committee had recommended reforms in the BCCI which had been accepted by the apex court. The panel recommended a three-year cooling-off period for BCCI office-bearers after a tenure of six years. 

The BCCI constitution stipulates a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in the state cricket association or BCCI. The proposed amendedment will enable Ganguly and Shah to continue in office despite having completed six years.

