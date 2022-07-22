Home Cities Delhi

This heritage walk aims to unravel the mystique of the Purana Qila

Among the many scenic monuments that add to Delhi’s culture and charm is the Purana Qila (Old Fort)—it was built by the second Mughal emperor, Humayun.

Attendees at a walk organised by the group at (right) Purana Qila

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Most importantly, the historically-pertinent Fort has been a witness to several landmark moments of Indian history. Badarpur resident Bonny Kusari, the co-founder of city-based heritage tour organisation, Eiyitihaasik Walks, tells us that the Purana Qila is believed to be the foundation of the ancient city of Indraprastha that was subject to frequent changes after Sher Shah Suri, founder of the Suri Dynasty defeated Humayun.

Kusari is organising a walk on Sunday morning with the intent to familiarise locals with the many fascinating stories about this monument. “The walk is based on Purana Qila’s history. I will be talking about the many structures that exist around the monument and discuss many stories about its architecture and how it has evolved,” shares the 24-year-old, who started Eiyitihaasik Walks along with Moti Bagh-resident Yuvraj Kadam (24).

A walk into the past
If you meander around Purana Qila, you may notice that the neighbouring area of the main fort houses a double-storey octagonal tower of red sandstone. Called the Sher Mandal, this structure is the highest point of the monument that is believed to have been built by Humayun as a personal observatory and library. The legend goes that the emperor died after falling from the stairs of the structure. Another building—also one of the best-preserved structures in the Fort—that lies outside the compound is the Khairul Manzil, a mosque built by Maham Anga, Akbar’s foster mother.

“The same was used as a madrasa at one point of time,” shares Kusari who looks forward to discussing these tales that city dwellers may be unaware of. Other structures that will be covered in the walk include the Bada Darwaza,  Hammam Khana, etc.

Passionate about history, both Kadam and Kusari started the organisation back in December 2021. Keen on learning more, Kasuri concludes, “We can only better our future if we understand our past," concludes Kusari. 

CHECK IT OUT
WHAT: Chronicles of Dinpanah & Shergarh: Heritage Walk at Purana Qila
WHEN: July 24; 4:30pm to 7:00pm
WHERE: Purana Qila

