AIIMS Delhi raises room rent for private wards

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) New Delhi, on Thursday announced a hike in the charges of its private ward rooms. The move came following the recent decision by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to levy a 5 per cent tax on hospital room rent exceeding Rs 5,000 per day. The revised charge will be effective from July 18, as per government notification.

AIIMS financial advisor, Narinder Bhatia sent a message to the Medical Superintendent, HoDs and other key officials which read, “The undersigned is directed to notify the following hospital charges for room rent for private ward hospitalised patients with effect from 18th July, 2022, as per notification of Government of India levying GST at 5 per cent on the room rent (except ICU) exceeding Rs 5,000 per day per patient charged by a hospital.”

According to the notification, the charges for A class (deluxe room) at AIIMS will now be Rs 6,300 per day. Patients will be needed to pay 10 days advance deposit of Rs 66,000, including 5 per cent GST and diet charges. Bhatia informed about the division of the amount saying that the room rent will be Rs 6,000 plus 5 per cent GST and Rs 63,00/- per day will be charged for A- class or Deluxe rooms.

The official letter added the diet charges will be Rs 300/- per day for the patients (optional) and the same for the attendant, if requested. The GST Council has decided that services provided by clinical establishments by way of rooms other than intensive, critical care, intensive cardiac care and neonatal intensive care units where the rent levied is more than Rs 5,000 a day will attract a 5 per cent tax. The increased rates for various products and services came into effect from July 18.

