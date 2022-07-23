Home Cities Delhi

Deaf-mute artist meets PM Modi, gifts him painting

Gotani, accompanied by his mother, presented a painting depicting Modi’s life journey at the Parliament House. Gotani is a deaf-mute artist.

The PM with Abhijeet Gotan who gifted Modi a portrait made by him | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A specially-abled artist from Assam on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him a portrait made by him. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arranged the meeting of 28-year-old Abhijeet Gotani with the PM. Gotani, accompanied by his mother, presented a painting depicting Modi’s life journey at the Parliament House. Gotani is a deaf-mute artist.

Sarma has recently written to the PM seeking time for Gotani, who is from Silchar. “I had written a letter to the PM mentioning that Abhijeet Gotani, who is hearing impaired, has made your portrait and wants to present it to you. Soon, the Prime Minister’s Office informed me that the PM would like to meet Gotani.”
“He has started painting at the age of three. He did not study in a special school. Instead, he went to a general school and obtained 80 per cent marks in the HSLC,” Sarma added.

After the meeting, a visibly elated Gotani, through sign language, said, “Today my dream has come true. The PM praised me and said the painting was very beautiful.” 

