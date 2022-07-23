Home Cities Delhi

Delhi civic body seeks audit report, building plans from owners in one month

The move comes after directions of the Delhi High Court and a notification by the Delhi government.

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday asked owners and occupiers of buildings located under its jurisdiction to submit the structural safety audit report and building plans issued by empanelled structure engineer within one month for safety of these buildings from earthquake, an official statement said.

The NDMC has issued a public notice to inform the owners and occupiers of buildings located in its area to submit structure safety audit and building plan in its department of Architecture and Environment.
The move comes after directions of the Delhi High Court and notification by the Delhi government.
“All owners/occupiers of educational buildings, institutional buildings, hospitals, malls, cinema halls and other buildings and all other buildings whether government or private having buildings height 15 metre or more will be required to submit their structure safety audit report to NDMC,” the statement said.

 The Structural Safety Audits issued by IIT Delhi, DTU, Engineering Institution and Delhi University/I.P. University or AICTE recognised Institutions and other reputed institute are also valid, it said. “The NDMC public notice also includes that it is not mandatory for those buildings to submit structural safety audit for which buildings plans were sanctioned after March 20, 2001 and thereafter it will be mandatory for these buildings to submit Structural Safety Audit after completion of 30 years,” the statement read.

NDMC’s new rule
The NDMC has issued a public notice to inform the owners and occupiers of buildings located in its area to submit structure safety audit and building plan in its department of Architecture and Environment
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Delhi Municipal Council Delhi High Court IIT Delhi
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp