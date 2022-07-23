Delhi civic body seeks audit report, building plans from owners in one month

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday asked owners and occupiers of buildings located under its jurisdiction to submit the structural safety audit report and building plans issued by empanelled structure engineer within one month for safety of these buildings from earthquake, an official statement said.

The NDMC has issued a public notice to inform the owners and occupiers of buildings located in its area to submit structure safety audit and building plan in its department of Architecture and Environment.

The move comes after directions of the Delhi High Court and notification by the Delhi government.

“All owners/occupiers of educational buildings, institutional buildings, hospitals, malls, cinema halls and other buildings and all other buildings whether government or private having buildings height 15 metre or more will be required to submit their structure safety audit report to NDMC,” the statement said.

The Structural Safety Audits issued by IIT Delhi, DTU, Engineering Institution and Delhi University/I.P. University or AICTE recognised Institutions and other reputed institute are also valid, it said. “The NDMC public notice also includes that it is not mandatory for those buildings to submit structural safety audit for which buildings plans were sanctioned after March 20, 2001 and thereafter it will be mandatory for these buildings to submit Structural Safety Audit after completion of 30 years,” the statement read.

