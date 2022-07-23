Home Cities Delhi

Delhi topper dreams to join DU, but worried about CUET score

Daughter of a Navy officer, Kartik Vig, and a doctor mother, Anupa Vig, CBSE Class XII topper Yuvakshi Vig has DU dreams but CUET score is currently a worry for the Noida girl.

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Daughter of a Navy officer, Kartik Vig, and a doctor mother, Anupa Vig, CBSE Class XII topper Yuvakshi Vig has DU dreams but CUET score is currently a worry for the Noida girl. “Yuvakshi really wants to pursue her graduation from Delhi University but she is worried of not being able to walk into the college of her choice because of the CUET scores,” said her mother Anupa, who is a public health professional.

Sharing information about her daughter’s hobbies, Anupa said Yuvakshi has been a voracious reader. “She is a blogger, a fitness freak, and has keen interest in searching for healthy nutritious food on Pinterest while she has never been on social media till date. She loves to play guitar too,” said the proud mother.
Talking about his perfect score, Class X Delhi topper Mayank said, “I tried to give my best in the exams and rest, I left on God. Nobody in my family forced me or pressured me for studies.”

