Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s 10th, 12th pass percentages dip

The pass percentage of Delhi region for Class XII Board examinations saw a dip compared to last year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.84%, which has this year slipped to 96.29%.

Published: 23rd July 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Students celebrate their success after announcement of the CBSE exam results at St. Thomas Girls Senior Secondary School in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

Students celebrate their success after announcement of the CBSE exam results at St. Thomas Girls Senior Secondary School in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pass percentage of Delhi region for Class XII Board examinations saw a dip compared to last year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.84%, which has this year slipped to 96.29%. A total of 3,00,075 candidates of Delhi region had registered for the exam, of which 2,98,395 appeared and 2,87,326 students passed the examination.

The pass percentage of Delhi East and Delhi West is the same. In Delhi East, the pass percentage of government-aided schools was recorded at 95.92% while that of government schools was at 95.74%. Independent schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.09%. Kendriya Vidyalayas scored an impressive 99.5% while the private schools’ performance was poor at 57.75%. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in East Delhi recorded a 100% pass percentage.

In Delhi West region, Kendriya Vidyalayas again performed well recording 99.41% pass percentage, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 98.46%. The pass percentage of Independent schools 96.84 percent, government schools at 96.4 percent, government-aided schools at 93.45 percent and private schools at 55.56 percent.

In Delhi East region, 4,175 students (2.35%) were placed in compartment while in Delhi West region, the figure was 2,658- 2.21 percent of the students were placed in compartment. However, this year’s total pass percentage is significantly lower than the pass percentage last year when board examinations had to be cancelled in wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, the Board had calculated the results of Class XII students through a complex formula that counted in students’ performance in school and also Class X board exams.

Class 10 results
In terms of overall pass percentage, Delhi witnessed a drastic drop in Class X results as well. In 2021, it recorded a dramatic increase from the previous year’s 85.86% to 98.19%. This year, it has once again come down to an 86.55% pass percentage. Delhi East and Delhi West are among the poorest-scoring regions nationally at 86.96% and 85.94% pass percentage, respectively. 

In Class X, as many as 3,66,831 students from Delhi had registered for the examination while 3,63,526 had appeared and 3,14,620 passed the exam. In Delhi East region, a total of 26537 students were placed in compartment which makes 12.22% while in Delhi West region, 19,133 students (13.07%) were placed in compartment.

Like the last few years, CBSE had stated that it will not be announcing a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”. It has, however, stated that it will be issuing merit certificates to the  0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class XII Board exam Percentage dip
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp