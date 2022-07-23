Delhi’s 10th, 12th pass percentages dip

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pass percentage of Delhi region for Class XII Board examinations saw a dip compared to last year. In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.84%, which has this year slipped to 96.29%. A total of 3,00,075 candidates of Delhi region had registered for the exam, of which 2,98,395 appeared and 2,87,326 students passed the examination.

The pass percentage of Delhi East and Delhi West is the same. In Delhi East, the pass percentage of government-aided schools was recorded at 95.92% while that of government schools was at 95.74%. Independent schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.09%. Kendriya Vidyalayas scored an impressive 99.5% while the private schools’ performance was poor at 57.75%. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in East Delhi recorded a 100% pass percentage.

In Delhi West region, Kendriya Vidyalayas again performed well recording 99.41% pass percentage, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 98.46%. The pass percentage of Independent schools 96.84 percent, government schools at 96.4 percent, government-aided schools at 93.45 percent and private schools at 55.56 percent.

In Delhi East region, 4,175 students (2.35%) were placed in compartment while in Delhi West region, the figure was 2,658- 2.21 percent of the students were placed in compartment. However, this year’s total pass percentage is significantly lower than the pass percentage last year when board examinations had to be cancelled in wake of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, the Board had calculated the results of Class XII students through a complex formula that counted in students’ performance in school and also Class X board exams.

Class 10 results

In terms of overall pass percentage, Delhi witnessed a drastic drop in Class X results as well. In 2021, it recorded a dramatic increase from the previous year’s 85.86% to 98.19%. This year, it has once again come down to an 86.55% pass percentage. Delhi East and Delhi West are among the poorest-scoring regions nationally at 86.96% and 85.94% pass percentage, respectively.

In Class X, as many as 3,66,831 students from Delhi had registered for the examination while 3,63,526 had appeared and 3,14,620 passed the exam. In Delhi East region, a total of 26537 students were placed in compartment which makes 12.22% while in Delhi West region, 19,133 students (13.07%) were placed in compartment.

Like the last few years, CBSE had stated that it will not be announcing a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”. It has, however, stated that it will be issuing merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

