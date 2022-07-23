Fashion designer Anupamaa Dayal's inspiration galore from world over

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

It is common to hear people say that travel is sort of an escape. However, for fashion designer Anupamaa Dayal—she lives in a farm in the Mangar Valley, and her fashion store Anupamaa is in Khan Market—we realise that explorations seem more like a way of life. With a discerning eye, she narrates visuals of her explorations in the most vivid and fascinating manner. In conversation with The Morning Standard, the designer tells us about her favourite destinations, her travel bucket list, and more. Excerpts...

What does travel mean to you? Also, how often do you travel in a year?

I like to travel mainly for two reasons—so I can remember that I am from nowhere, and that I belong everywhere. I usually travel about twice a month.

Is there a recent favourite travel memory that you recall? Tell us what made that destination memorable?

The one recent travel memory that comes to mind is a visit to Mardin, Turkey—up above a rocky hill over the Mesopotamian plains near the Tigris river sits the ancient city of Mardin. It is gift-wrapped in a cloud of honey-coloured limestone, with gorgeous terrace laden Artquid architecture that is unique to Mardin.

I would run across the city with young children grabbing my phone and taking expert photographs of me. And why not, this is the seat of civilisation predating almost every other. The sophistication is evident in the beautiful living monuments, mansions, museums, mosques, and the wonderful Deyr-az-Zaferan—the 5th Century Saffron monastery.

I would feel light-headed as I drink in the city. The honey is more than a colour, sweet in the smiles of the children, the bounty of fruit, and the special sugared almonds.

The bazaar is an enchanted rabbit hole of the famous bitten soap (made from wild pistachio), angora, cotton, fine jewellery, the regions special wines, and Dibek coffee made with salep, menengic, mahaleb, cream, and coffee milled in the dibek stone.

I still wear Mardins blue talisman, Sumerian Nazr close to my heart. May the powerful mystical energy protect the human race.

Does travel inspire your sartorial creations? Can you give us an example of this?

A visit to Lucknow did this to me. Lucknow is like a whirling Dervish playing an entire orchestra. I have been tempted to express a slightly different Lucknow story. Perhaps, a slightly more androgynous set of motifs for my playful, lighthearted, non-traditional, Anupamaa woman who likes to be connected to her roots but eternally seeks new adventures. It is a different spin on the visual dictionary of crafts. We have used the decorative daggers, slender swords, and the soaring colourful kites of Lucknow. Kite flying is a symbol of communal harmony in Lucknow.

For me, this made it feel even more soulful and relevant. We have worked with the traditional Chikankari karigars on white-on-white but have also adapted the timeless needle craft to contemporary looks. Some sequin-drenched looks may come as a surprise from us. We also have a collection of our Lucknow motifs in the brand’s prints and colours. Adding Lucknow to my inner and outer world has been a very sensory experience for me.

One travel destination that you are looking forward to tick on your bucket list?

Ikaria in Greece… This is a blue zone where they say people ‘forget to die’. I would like to visit soon to understand the uniqueness of cuisine, lifestyle, and philosophy.

It is common to hear people say that travel is sort of an escape. However, for fashion designer Anupamaa Dayal—she lives in a farm in the Mangar Valley, and her fashion store Anupamaa is in Khan Market—we realise that explorations seem more like a way of life. With a discerning eye, she narrates visuals of her explorations in the most vivid and fascinating manner. In conversation with The Morning Standard, the designer tells us about her favourite destinations, her travel bucket list, and more. Excerpts... What does travel mean to you? Also, how often do you travel in a year? I like to travel mainly for two reasons—so I can remember that I am from nowhere, and that I belong everywhere. I usually travel about twice a month. Is there a recent favourite travel memory that you recall? Tell us what made that destination memorable? The one recent travel memory that comes to mind is a visit to Mardin, Turkey—up above a rocky hill over the Mesopotamian plains near the Tigris river sits the ancient city of Mardin. It is gift-wrapped in a cloud of honey-coloured limestone, with gorgeous terrace laden Artquid architecture that is unique to Mardin. I would run across the city with young children grabbing my phone and taking expert photographs of me. And why not, this is the seat of civilisation predating almost every other. The sophistication is evident in the beautiful living monuments, mansions, museums, mosques, and the wonderful Deyr-az-Zaferan—the 5th Century Saffron monastery. I would feel light-headed as I drink in the city. The honey is more than a colour, sweet in the smiles of the children, the bounty of fruit, and the special sugared almonds. The bazaar is an enchanted rabbit hole of the famous bitten soap (made from wild pistachio), angora, cotton, fine jewellery, the regions special wines, and Dibek coffee made with salep, menengic, mahaleb, cream, and coffee milled in the dibek stone. I still wear Mardins blue talisman, Sumerian Nazr close to my heart. May the powerful mystical energy protect the human race. Does travel inspire your sartorial creations? Can you give us an example of this? A visit to Lucknow did this to me. Lucknow is like a whirling Dervish playing an entire orchestra. I have been tempted to express a slightly different Lucknow story. Perhaps, a slightly more androgynous set of motifs for my playful, lighthearted, non-traditional, Anupamaa woman who likes to be connected to her roots but eternally seeks new adventures. It is a different spin on the visual dictionary of crafts. We have used the decorative daggers, slender swords, and the soaring colourful kites of Lucknow. Kite flying is a symbol of communal harmony in Lucknow. For me, this made it feel even more soulful and relevant. We have worked with the traditional Chikankari karigars on white-on-white but have also adapted the timeless needle craft to contemporary looks. Some sequin-drenched looks may come as a surprise from us. We also have a collection of our Lucknow motifs in the brand’s prints and colours. Adding Lucknow to my inner and outer world has been a very sensory experience for me. One travel destination that you are looking forward to tick on your bucket list? Ikaria in Greece… This is a blue zone where they say people ‘forget to die’. I would like to visit soon to understand the uniqueness of cuisine, lifestyle, and philosophy.