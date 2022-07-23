Transperson forcibly picked up by Uttar Pradesh cops in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In response to a missing report, a team from the Uttar Pradesh police took a transman Aditya Gujjar into its custody from Garima Greh run by Mitr Trust at Sitapuri on Friday midnight. Following this action, the member of the Mitr Trust alleged that when they reached Dabari Police Station for enquiring about their mate, the police personnel misbehaved with them.

According to Rudrani Chetri, the founder of MITR Trust, Aditya arrived at the Garima Greh on July 18 after being rescued from his family in Bulansher, Uttar Pradesh. “On Friday, I got a call from a police officer asking me to unlock Graima Greh’s entrance. I told them to come in the morning, said Rudrani. The police officers brought Aditya to the Dabri police station despite her request.

Following the incident, six members of Gramin Greh rushed to the Dabri police station demanding to meet their friend. Rudrani also alleged that Delhi Police officials misbehaved with her colleagues and beat continously at the police station.

Bella Sharma (28), one of the members said that police misbehaved with her colleagues. In addition to this, the male police personnel beat the transman, who are biologically female. She added that the police also hurled abuses and characterised their sexuality.

DCP (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said, “ Around 12:20 am, a team from UP Police PS Badalpur, Goutam Budh Nagar came to Dabri PS and sought local assistance in a missing complaint lodged with them. They went to Garima Greh in Sitapuri and later left with the alleged victim in the missing complaint.”

He added that following the incident six to seven transgender people reach the police station asking for the person. They were told that the matter relates to UP Police and Dabri PS has just provided assistance.

