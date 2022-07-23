Home Cities Delhi

‘Will’ not needed for PM-UDAY: DDA

Around 1,500-2,000 applications are awaiting clearance under the scheme as currently a ‘will’ is a mandatory document to avail benefits of , the urban body said in a statement.

Published: 23rd July 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.(Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government has simplified the process of documentation required for availing the benefits under the PM-UDAY scheme, under which it has approved a proposal to exclude a ‘will’ as a mandatory document, the DDA said on Friday.

Around 1,500-2,000 applications are awaiting clearance under the scheme as currently a ‘will’ is a mandatory document to avail benefits of, the urban body said in a statement. The central government had launched the PM Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana to give ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.

“To facilitate the residents of the unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the proposal to exclude a ‘will’ as a mandatory document,” the DDA said.

