Separate isolation ward set up at Delhi's LNJP Hospital for treating monkeypox cases: Kejriwal

Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala. The WHO had on Saturday declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency of international concern.

Published: 24th July 2022 02:03 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said a separate isolation ward has been set up at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) here for patients affected by monkeypox.

A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox. This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.

Asking people not to panic, Kejriwal said the patient is stable and recovering. "The patient is stable and recovering. There is no need to panic. The situation is under control. We have made a separate isolation ward at LNJP. Our best team is on the case to prevent the spread and protect Delhiites," he tweeted.

Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala. The WHO had on Saturday declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency of international concern.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak. In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected from Thailand.

