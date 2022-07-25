Home Cities Delhi

Exploring ecology through art

The text poses a question that, after contemplation, would make one revisit several aspects of our existence, and if our lives are equal at all. 

Published: 25th July 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

A white flag is seen fluttering outside the building of Nature Morte, a contemporary art gallery in Dhan Mill Compound. Created by Thai contemporary artist Rirkrit Tiravanija, this bold black flag reads: ‘Kya hum ek hi aasman ke tale khwab dekhte hain (Do we dream under the same sky)’. The text poses a question that, after contemplation, would make one revisit several aspects of our existence, and if our lives are equal at all. 

Tiravanija is one among seven artists displaying their works at ‘Infinite Reminders’, an exhibition that attempts to explore the “idea of horizons as sites of political imagination”. Curated by Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi, this exhibition was inaugurated last week and will conclude on August 18.

Exploring the skyline
Horizons have always fascinated Mopidevi. Recounting something his mentor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) used to say, he shares, “My mentor would say how we should see politics as moving towards horizons and not destinations, because horizons tell you that you have to reorient the course of your journey and it is not one kind of destination that we are moving towards.” With ‘Infinite Reminders’, the curator brings together artists who explore political and ecological realities through sculptures, video installations, kinetic drawings, and more.

New York-based Janine Antoni’s 2002 video installation ‘Touch’ resonated with Mopidevi at one point in his life, helping him take his own thoughts about horizons forward. On a similar front, Berlin-based Edith Dekyndt reminds viewers about the importance of slowing down through her visual installation ‘Slow Objects 4’. Noida-based artist Parul Gupta, who has been working around the idea of movement for long, also prompts the viewer to pause and reflect. Her work on display is from the series ‘Notes on Movement’, wherein we see a series of red and black lines spread across five panels.  

Shift to environmental art
The ecology, the changing aspects of the environment, and questions of loss, imbalance, and extinction form the core of this exhibition. For instance, South Delhi-based Vibha Galhotra, who is displaying two works from her series ‘Wounded’, draws attention to the geological scars that human beings are leaving on the planet. In the work, we see marks on the cement surface, later cast on paper. New York-based Bahar Behbahani’s ‘Mother River’, is centred on the pollution of rivers and the decaying state of the planet. The video installation is dedicated to seven rivers to bring exploitation into focus.

Given that the participating artists are from world over and across age groups, this exhibi focuses on the pervasiveness of issues. Taking the example of Tiravanija’s flag, Mopidevi  concludes, “If you hang that flag in the US, it will pose a different question; in Sri Lanka it will have a different response. And if you hang it in Delhi, it will have a different impact.”

CHECK IT OUT
WHAT:  ‘Infinite Reminders’
WHEN: Till August 18
WHERE: Nature Morte, The Dhan Mill, Chhatarpur 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nature Art Gallery
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp