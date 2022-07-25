Setting the stage for a cultural celebration

By Express News Service

The Swara Samrat Festival (SSF) that was held at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House on Saturday and Sunday marked the 10th season of this cultural extravaganza. To celebrate the centennial of the maestro of Hindutani classical music, ‘Swara Samrat’ Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, this year’s SSF artist line-up was replete with names including classical vocalist Gandhar Deshpande, tabla players Ishaan Ghosh and Yashwant Vaishnav, harmonium player Vinay Mishra, among others.

The Swara Samrat Festival (SSF) that was held at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House on Saturday and Sunday marked the 10th season of this cultural extravaganza. To celebrate the centennial of the maestro of Hindutani classical music, ‘Swara Samrat’ Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, this year’s SSF artist line-up was replete with names including classical vocalist Gandhar Deshpande, tabla players Ishaan Ghosh and Yashwant Vaishnav, harmonium player Vinay Mishra, among others.