3 women of a family dead, toddler injured as car rams into DTC bus in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three women of a family died in an accident on the NH 44 near Nangli Poona in Delhi on Monday. According to Delhi Police, the Himachal Pradesh-registered car in which they had travelled rammed into a DTC bus stationed at a bus stand for boarding.

The car had five people on board including the three women and a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, besides the driver. After the accident, the trio was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri, where they were declared brought dead. Both the toddler and driver, Sunil – who is also related to the deceased – was injured and are currently undergoing medical care at the Max hospital. The condition of the child, named Atharv, is critical.

The deceased have been identified as Jyoti Sharma, 27, her mother Jamna, 62 and Nisha, 32. All three are residents of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh. They were on their way to Delhi from when the car collided with the DTC bus, which was on it service on the Mukhmelpur-Azadpur route.

As per sources, two of the deceased run a hotel in Hong Kong and had come to India to meet the extended family. They were to return to Hong Kong on August 3. DCP, Outer North, Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “A PCR call was received in the morning at the Swaroop Nagar police station regarding an accident on the NH near Nangli Poona.

The police reached the spot and found that a sports hatchback bearing a number plate of Himachal Pradesh had collided with a DTC bus which was stationed at the bus stand for boarding,” said. He also said, that there were no skid marks found on the road and police will take legal action in the matter.

