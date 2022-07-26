Home Cities Delhi

BJP leaders stage protest over ‘lapses’ in Delhi government's new excise policy

Delhi BJP leaders on Monday staged a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party office over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the government’s excise policy.

Published: 26th July 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta protest against the excise policy. (Photo| Express)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta protest against the excise policy. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders on Monday staged a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party office over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the government’s excise policy. The protesters assembled near the ITO crossing and tried to march towards the AAP’s DDU Marg office but were stopped by the police. Those who jumped the barricades put up by the police were detained, BJP leaders said.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 of the government has come under the scanner with L-G recommending a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation. Demanding action against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the protesters claimed that there was a “scam” in the implementation of the policy.

“We demand the sacking of Sisodia, as well as Satyendar Jain, who is currently in jail in a money laundering case,” said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. For the first time in history, a minister has been jailed but is yet to be removed from the government, and this shows the “shamelessness” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Protest Aam Aadmi Party Excise policy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp