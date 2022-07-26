BJP leaders stage protest over ‘lapses’ in Delhi government's new excise policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders on Monday staged a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party office over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the government’s excise policy. The protesters assembled near the ITO crossing and tried to march towards the AAP’s DDU Marg office but were stopped by the police. Those who jumped the barricades put up by the police were detained, BJP leaders said. The Excise Policy 2021-22 of the government has come under the scanner with L-G recommending a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation. Demanding action against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the protesters claimed that there was a “scam” in the implementation of the policy. “We demand the sacking of Sisodia, as well as Satyendar Jain, who is currently in jail in a money laundering case,” said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. For the first time in history, a minister has been jailed but is yet to be removed from the government, and this shows the “shamelessness” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said.