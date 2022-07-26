Delhi: Left hip replacement on African man successful

Home Cities Delhi

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old Ugandan man, who was diagnosed with a rare complication associated with the hip that had affected his walking capability, has received a new lease of life after undergoing surgery at a leading private facility here, hospital authorities said on Monday.

He was diagnosed with Primary Synovial Chondromatosis, a disease that most commonly occurs in the knees, followed by hips, elbows and shoulders. The root cause of it is still unknown, doctors here said. This was an “extremely rare case” of Synovial Chondromatosis in the hip joint, the Apollo hospital said in a statement. 

“This 50-year-old patient was in acute pain and was unable to walk. He had a history of left hip dislocation from 20 years ago for which he was managed conservatively and had been asymptomatic till six months ago. The condition can be fatal, therefore he was recommended a total hip replacement surgery with subtotal synovectomy and removal of multiple loose bodies,” said Dr Raju Vaishya, senior consultant, orthopaedics and joint replacement at the facility in Delhi.

The patient had been suffering from acute pain in the hip for the past six months. The pain had advanced into inability to walk or move. He was advised surgery back in his native country Uganda, however, he did not undergo any surgery in his home country before heading to India for treatment, doctors said.
The African patient was recommended an immediate “total hip replacement surgery of the left hip” and was admitted to the hospital on June 16, the doctors here said.

“The post-operative period was uneventful and he was discharged after 13 days on June 29. Post-surgery the patient is doing well, walking with a stick and is continuing physiotherapy,” said Dr Vaishya. 
With PTI inputs

