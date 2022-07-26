Home Cities Delhi

Literary adaptations that hit the mark 

Film adaptations of books have always been disputed creations; many avid readers will agree that seldom does a film match the book it is adapted from.

Published: 26th July 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hargun Kaur Sabharwal 

Hargun Kaur Sabharwal.

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Stephen King’s The Shining, Parineeta by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, and Stephen Chbosky’s The Perks of Being a Wallflower—cinema buffs will be quick to point out that all these books have been adapted into feature-length films.

Film adaptations of books have always been disputed creations; many avid readers will agree that seldom does a film match the book it is adapted from. This week, three cinema bloggers talk to us about the one film adaptation they feel is as good as the original book.

A cinematic gem that doeS justicE
Hargun Kaur Sabharwal remembers reading O’ Henry’s short story, The Last Leaf in school. Sabharwal feels Vikraditya Motwane’s Lootera (still above) vividly captures the essence of the American writer’s words. “I read that book [The Trimmed Lamp, and other Stories of the Four Million] as a 15 year old.” Elaborating on the last scene of the film, Sabharwal adds, “I love how the connection is built from the beginning to the end. Ranveer’s character creates a leaf, hangs it on the tree, and then dies by falling from the tree… the way it has been shot is really evocative.” Talking about masterful cinematography, Sabharwal says, “The story is short... not more than 12 pages, but the film does justice to the same.”

Navigating through a complex set of emotions
Aryama Sen (22), creator of ‘Indigenous’—an Instagram page on Indian cinema—talks about Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri (still on right), which she recommends as a must-watch for cinephiles. Adapted from Bengali poet and historian Sunil Gangopadhyay’s book of the same name, she says, “Ray brought out a lot more subtlety and nuance, which makes it better than the book... the relationship between the characters have been brought out prominently [in the film].’’ 

A deeply-felt film about a bygone era
Basundhara Ghosh (30) who runs the blog ‘Gangs of Cinepur’ on Instagram recommends ace director Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali (still on right), adapted from Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s novel Pather Panchali. “Ray has gone to great lengths to make sure the cast was on point, and found non-actors to do the job. That makes it better because you see faces you actually expect to be in such a setting,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIlm Books Adaptations
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp