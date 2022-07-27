Ballimaran govt girls school moves into quake-proof building

Home Cities Delhi

Four years ago when I visited this school, the condition of the school building shocked me, Sisodia said.

Students pose for a photo at their classroom in the new building | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated a  new school building of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Chasma Building) in Ballimaran which is earthquake resistant, among other things. He also laid the foundation stone for a multipurpose hall for the school.

While inaugurating the school building, Sisodia said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his team including me is working towards making all Delhi government schools world-class and providing an opportunity to every child for quality education.” 

Four years ago when I visited this school, the condition of the school building shocked me, Sisodia said. There was just a ramshackle building with gloomy classrooms and broken benches. I spoke to my team immediately and the project for the new school building for 400-500 students was approved. Today our dream has turned out to be  a reality.”

Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Ballimaran MLA Imran Hussain said, “Since CM Arvind Kejriwal came into power, about 25 per cent of the budget is allocated to education every year and this is a revolution in itself. It is because of these efforts by the AAP government that people from all over the world are coming to see and learn from the Delhi education model.”

It is to be noted that the new four-storey building of the said school has a total of 28 rooms. The school has the facility of state-of-the-art smart classrooms for all students, home science and science labs, staff rooms, exam room, NSQF IT lab, library, MP Hall and toilet blocks. 

