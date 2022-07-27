Four new, seven ICU hospitals get approval by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital will soon have four new hospitals and seven new ICU hospitals with the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announcing the decision while reviewing health infrastructure projects sanctioned by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) on Tuesday.

Major projects discussed at the meeting were construction of four new hospitals, the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, and semi-permanent ICU hospitals. A total of 4 new hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities are coming up at Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastal and Siraspur.

Of these, the 11-storey hospital is at Siraspur, while the Jwalapuri, Madipur and Hastal ones will have 10-storey structures each. PWD officials said that more than 50 per cent work in Jwalapuri and Madipur hospital has been completed. Besides, 40 per cent work has been completed in Siraspur and work in Hastal is going at a fast pace. All these hospitals will be completed in 2023.

Meanwhile, to deal with emergency and critical cases, 7 new ICU hospitals are being built. In all, these hospitals will have a capacity of 6836 beds. They are coming up at Shalimar Bagh Kirari, Sultanpuri, GTB complex, Chacha Nehru Children’s Hospital in Geeta Colony, at Sarita Vihar and at Raghubir Nagar.

