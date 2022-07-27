Gokalpuri riots: Delhi court summons Station House Officer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sought a concrete report of action taken for segregation of various complaints related to the alleged riots on February 24, 2020, at Gokalpuri in northeast Delhi that were clubbed in a single FIR and summoned the police officials overseeing the case.

The court earlier directed the police to segregate the complaints relating to different dates which were clubbed into a single FIR. The court passed the directions after being informed that the new Investigating Officer (IO) of Delhi Police was not taking interest in the matter about segregation of the complaints.

The court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to personally appear before it on August 3.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed the police officials to appear personally before it.

