Government dept now admits terminations were unfair: Anganwadi staff

Published: 27th July 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Protests of Anganwadi workers outside CM's office(File photo| parveen negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Anganwadi workers on Tuesday met a senior Women and Child Development (WCD) official, who “admitted” that the abrupt termination of their 884 workers and helpers was “unfair” and that their dues will be cleared soon, said an official.

Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) said that deputy director Ruhil said that the WCD department was “considering” issuing a circular for yearly raise in their salaries. Ruhil, however, said that the matter was sub judice and there was no point in holding the meeting. The DSAWHU has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging their termination.

“A delegation of five union members met the deputy director and he admitted that our workers were unfairly terminated. He also said that they are considering issuing a circular for a yearly increment in salary of the Anganwadi workers,” DSAWHU member Vrishali Shruti said.

The DSAWHU has contended that 884 Anganwadi workers were served termination notices and 11,942 others were issued show cause notices on March 14, for participating in a 39-day strike. “The WCD needs to raise our monthly honorarium to `20,000 first and thereafter, the norm of yearly salary hike should be introduced,” said Priyambada, another DSAWHU member.

She said that the protests of Anganwadi workers and helpers will continue until orders are passed to make changes in their salaries. “We further informed them that the terminated workers had been receiving text messages showing their dues have been credited, but the same is not reflected in their bank accounts. The deputy director said that the dues will be cleared soon,” Priyambada said.

A memorandum mentioning their demands of reinstatement of the terminated workers and an increase in honorarium was also submitted by the delegation who visited the WCD, the union member claimed. 

Many served show cause notices
