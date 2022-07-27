L-G suspends six MCD officials for alleged “gross negligence”

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping up with his spree of suspensions, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday suspended six officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for alleged “gross negligence”, “abusing official position” and receiving “illegal gratification”, said officials.

According to officials in Saxena’s office, the L-G is taking “neutral” action against those indulging in corruption across the spectrum including Delhi government and other agencies. This is in line with his zero-tolerance policy against officials being found involved in any kind of irregularities. Currently being run by bureaucrats, the MCD falls directly under the purview of the L-G.

Official sources in the L-G house said, following Saxena’s directions, the MCD Commissioner suspended six officials posted in the engineering and administrative departments – Superintendent Engineer A S Yadav, Administrative Officer (AO) Manish Kumar, Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani, zonal inspector Vijay Kumar, Junior Engineer (Narela) Sankhya Mishra and Assistant Engineer (Narela) Sriniwas.

Sources said that Yadav was suspended for financial irregularities in the sanitary landfill site in Bhalswa, Manish Kumar and Vijay Kumar were suspended for delaying the processing of papers for mutation of properties in south zone. Sriniwas and Sankhya Mishra were suspended for reportedly failing to prevent the construction of an unauthorised building which recently led to the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Bakuli village, Alipur where about five persons died and several others were injured. Meanwhile, Bhutani was suspended for some irregularities in a pension case.

The sources also said complaints of corruption against officials of the MCD, the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are being decided singularly on merit. Saxena over the past month has suspended a sub-registrar in the Delhi government’s revenue department for illegally selling off parcels of public land in Hauz Khas. Last month, five officers were suspended on the L-G’s directions over land-related scams in north and south Delhi.

Also, in a separate decision, the L-G gave sanction to the CBI to prosecute a sub-registrar at the revenue authorities for “illegally regularising” at least 50 unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh zone.

“Raj Pal, posted as sub-registrar-III at Asaf Ali Road, is accused of registering unauthorised properties without the requisite stamp of unauthorised construction on the sale deeds,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

