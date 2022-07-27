Home Cities Delhi

L-G suspends six MCD officials for alleged “gross negligence”

His zero-tolerance policy calls for “neutral” action on defaulters

Published: 27th July 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping up with his spree of suspensions, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday suspended six officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for alleged “gross negligence”, “abusing official position” and receiving “illegal gratification”, said officials.

According to officials in Saxena’s office, the L-G is taking “neutral” action against those indulging in corruption across the spectrum including Delhi government and other agencies.  This is in line with his zero-tolerance policy against officials being found involved in any kind of irregularities. Currently being run by bureaucrats, the MCD falls directly under the purview of the L-G.

Official sources in the L-G house said, following Saxena’s directions, the MCD Commissioner suspended six officials posted in the engineering and administrative departments – Superintendent Engineer A S Yadav, Administrative Officer (AO) Manish Kumar, Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani, zonal inspector Vijay Kumar, Junior Engineer (Narela) Sankhya Mishra and Assistant Engineer (Narela) Sriniwas.

Sources said that Yadav was suspended for financial irregularities in the sanitary landfill site in Bhalswa, Manish Kumar and Vijay Kumar were suspended for delaying the processing of papers for mutation of properties in south zone. Sriniwas and Sankhya Mishra were suspended for reportedly failing to prevent the construction of an unauthorised building which recently led to the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Bakuli village, Alipur where about five persons died and several others were injured. Meanwhile, Bhutani was suspended for some irregularities in a pension case.

The sources also said complaints of corruption against officials of the MCD, the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are being decided singularly on merit. Saxena over the past month has suspended a sub-registrar in the Delhi government’s revenue department for illegally selling off parcels of public land in Hauz Khas. Last month, five officers were suspended on the L-G’s directions over land-related scams in north and south Delhi.

Also, in a separate decision, the L-G gave sanction to the CBI to prosecute a sub-registrar at the revenue authorities for “illegally regularising” at least 50 unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh zone.
“Raj Pal, posted as sub-registrar-III at Asaf Ali Road, is accused of registering unauthorised properties without the requisite stamp of unauthorised construction on the sale deeds,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

CBI probe on registrar
In a separate decision, the L-G gave sanction to the CBI to prosecute a sub-registrar at the revenue authorities for “illegally regularising” at least 50 unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L-G Municipal Corporation of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp