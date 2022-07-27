Road racer

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Developed jointly by BMW Motor-rad and TVS Motor Company, the G 310RR joins the G 310R and G 310 GS as part of the entry-level BMW premium bike line-up. The new bike is touted to be an everyday racer that gives you the thrills that only an RR bike from BMW can offer.

Design

The BMW G 310 RR sports an aerodynamic design with a full fairing look that is inspired by the larger BMW Motorrad RR badged bikes. It has an sporty stance. The aggressive riding position, stepped seat, sharp front face, short rear, upswept exhaust, and full LED headlights have been well-crafted to deliver a machine that looks ready to race! BMW has paid attention to the details such as the gill vents, a ram air intake, gold upside-down front forks, an aluminium swingarm, black handlebars, and Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres.

Features

The bike gets a new multifunctional 5-inch TFT display. The high-resolution unit has been neatly integrated with clear graphics and provides the rider with a plethora of information in an easy-to-read format. Key essentials include riding statistics, riding modes, maximum speed, deceleration, and temperature. Depending on the riding mode, the TFT display also customises the screen with information relevant to the rider.

Performance

The 310 RR is fitted with a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke 313-cc engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine achieves a maximum power of 34PS at 9,700 rpm as well as maximum torque of 27.3Nm at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 to 60km/hr in just 2.9 seconds. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission that offers precise shifts and the bike also benefits from an anti-hopping clutch that has been race tuned. BMW Motorrad has kitted out the bike with four ride modes as Standard, Track, Urban, Rain and Sport.

The high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) ensures efficient deceleration and short braking distances. BMW Motorrad ABS prevents the wheels from locking and rear wheel lift-off protection keeps the race bike’s wheels on the track, even when braking late into corners.

Rs 2,85,000 onwards

