Covid spike in Delhi: Infection rate stays over 5% for 5th day

The capital logged 1,066 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The capital logged 1,066 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. This is the fifth consecutive day that the positivity rate for the virus infection has been recorded above five per cent.

With the fresh Covid infections, the infection tally in the national capital rose to 19,50,802, while the death toll mounted to 26,307. The number of tests conducted the previous day was 15,433. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 3,239, up from 2,862 the previous day.

A total of 1,989 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the data added. Delhi reported 781 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities on Tuesday. Delhi on Monday had logged 463 coronavirus cases and two fatalities due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, highest in over a month, according to city health department data.

On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive. On Sunday, the city logged 729 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.57 per cent and two fatalities. On Saturday, the city saw 738 cases and one death due to coronavirus. The positivity rate stood at 5.04 per cent. On Friday, it recorded 712 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death.

Comments

