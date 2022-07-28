Delhi High Court wants amaltas blooming in front of Supreme Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the forest department to explore the possibility of planting amaltas trees (Indica Laburnum) in the freed-up land opposite the Supreme Court of India, calling the area heart of the city.

“Since this is in the heart of the city, the forest department may consider exploring the possibility of planting in it amaltas trees so that when in bloom, they could lend cheer to passers-by,” said a bench of Justice Najmi Waziri.

The court was of the view that the 600 meters area in question, which is in possession of the PWD, only had few trees planted and that there was scope for more. The court added that since the land has already been notified as ‘deemed forest’, the forest department, GNCTD will be intimated of its location.

The court made the observation in a contempt plea concerning felling of trees, wherein the Court was earlier informed that the officers found guilty of contempt of court for violating judicial orders, wished to volunteer to plant 830 trees (ten times the damaged trees) in and around the Supreme Court, as well as on the stretch of Mathura Road and other areas.

It was on the basis of this assurance that the court, to mitigate to some extent the damage caused by the contemners, kept in abeyance the sentencing order. On July 21, the court was informed that along the Mathura Road and Lodhi Road, a number of trees were planted and an assurance was given by contemnors of their regular care for six months.

“Temporary/semi-permanent fencing will be put up around the trees to protect them from damage. The footpaths shall be put in order so that citizens are not deprived from using the same. An affidavit in this regard shall be filed by the respondents/contemnors before the next date, along with the report of plantation of the remaining 300 trees,” the Court ordered.

The court directed the contemners and the PWD to ensure that the trees planted by them are in accordance with the planned development which have historically lined the avenues.

