Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Suspected monkeypox patient tests negative, discharged from hospital

The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, which is the designated centre for monkeypox, on Tuesday, and had fever and skin lesions.

Published: 28th July 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

The state reported the first case of monkeypox in the country in a 35-year-old man. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A suspected monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital here, was discharged after testing negative on Thursday, a senior doctor said. The Ghaziabad man, in his 30s, has been diagnosed with chickenpox, he said.

The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, which is the designated centre for monkeypox, on Tuesday, and had fever and skin lesions.

"The suspected case of monkeypox was brought to LNJP Hospital two days ago. He was discharged today after his reports came back negative," LNJP Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Kumar said the samples from the first reported case of monkeypox, who is currently in hospital, have been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. "His vital parameters are normal and lesion condition is improving," he added.

Four monkeypox cases have been reported so far in the country, including three from Kerala. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Monkeypox
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp