Fast-track land pooling policy: L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday directed Delhi government’s revenue authorities to have a direct “interface” with civic bodies beginning with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The L-G cited that the government’s dealings have a “direct bearing” on the policies and functioning of these civic bodies. The directions came during a meeting Saxena held with the revenue authorities, which was attended by chief secretary Naresh Kumar and principal secretary (revenue)-cum- divisional commissioner, all district magistrates (DMs) and special CEO, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“It may be noted that the revenue department involved in land matters – including maintenance of land records, acquisition, registration, sale, etc. has a direct interface with DDA and MCD. Its dealings have a direct bearing on the policies and functioning of DDA and MCD,” the L-G said in a statement.

Saxena issued a slew of directions to the department including asking it to “expedite” seeking legal opinion on the SOP for implementation of the long-pending Land Pooling Policy of the DDA and appraise the action taken within three days.

Directions to Revenue Department

expedite SOP on implementation of land pooling policy

put up details of acquired land on Delhi govt portal

Examine de-sealing of borewells that have high water table

come out with detailed presentation of Revised Circle Rates

expedite and dispose the claims pending for payment of ex-gratia to families of Covid-19 victims within 15 days

NEW DELHI: L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday directed Delhi government’s revenue authorities to have a direct “interface” with civic bodies beginning with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The L-G cited that the government’s dealings have a “direct bearing” on the policies and functioning of these civic bodies. The directions came during a meeting Saxena held with the revenue authorities, which was attended by chief secretary Naresh Kumar and principal secretary (revenue)-cum- divisional commissioner, all district magistrates (DMs) and special CEO, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). “It may be noted that the revenue department involved in land matters – including maintenance of land records, acquisition, registration, sale, etc. has a direct interface with DDA and MCD. Its dealings have a direct bearing on the policies and functioning of DDA and MCD,” the L-G said in a statement. Saxena issued a slew of directions to the department including asking it to “expedite” seeking legal opinion on the SOP for implementation of the long-pending Land Pooling Policy of the DDA and appraise the action taken within three days. Directions to Revenue Department expedite SOP on implementation of land pooling policy put up details of acquired land on Delhi govt portal Examine de-sealing of borewells that have high water table come out with detailed presentation of Revised Circle Rates expedite and dispose the claims pending for payment of ex-gratia to families of Covid-19 victims within 15 days