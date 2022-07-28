Fast-track land pooling policy: L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena

NEW DELHI: L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday directed Delhi government’s revenue authorities to have a direct “interface” with civic bodies beginning with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
The L-G cited that the government’s dealings have a “direct bearing” on the policies and functioning of these civic bodies. The directions came during a meeting Saxena held with the revenue authorities, which was attended by chief secretary Naresh Kumar and principal secretary (revenue)-cum- divisional commissioner, all district magistrates (DMs) and special CEO, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
“It may be noted that the revenue department involved in land matters – including maintenance of land records, acquisition, registration, sale, etc. has a direct interface with DDA and MCD. Its dealings have a direct bearing on the policies and functioning of DDA and MCD,” the L-G said in a statement.
Saxena issued a slew of directions to the department including asking it to “expedite” seeking legal opinion on the SOP for implementation of the long-pending Land Pooling Policy of the DDA and appraise the action taken within three days.
Directions to Revenue Department
- expedite SOP on implementation of land pooling policy
- put up details of acquired land on Delhi govt portal
- Examine de-sealing of borewells that have high water table
- come out with detailed presentation of Revised Circle Rates
- expedite and dispose the claims pending for payment of ex-gratia to families of Covid-19 victims within 15 days