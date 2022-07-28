Home Cities Delhi

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in hospital as BP level fluctuates

Malik has submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he did not want to be treated, they said.

Published: 28th July 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. (File | PTI)

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on a hunger strike in Tihar Jail here, has been admitted to the RML hospital following a fluctuation in blood pressure, sources said on Wednesday, adding he is stable. Malik has submitted a letter to the doctors at the medical facility, saying he did not want to be treated, they said.

“He was admitted to RML hospital on Tuesday after fluctuation in his BP levels,” a source said. His condition was reported to be stable by evening and his vitals were being monitored, the sources said.         

Malik, head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning after the Centre did not respond to his plea that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused. 

The separatist leader, who was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in Tihar’s prison number 7, was shifted to the prison’s medical investigation room where he was being given IV fluids. Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday expressed concern over the health and safety of Malik. He is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case. 

Appearing before a special CBI judge through a video-conference on July 13, Malik had said he wanted to physically appear in the case related to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mo-hammed Sayeed, in 1989.

Malik had said he would like to personally cross-examine the prosecution witnesses and would wait for a government nod till July 22. He had also said he would sit on an indefinite hunger strike inside the jail if his plea was not allowed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yasin Malik Tihar Jail Hospital
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp