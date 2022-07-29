27 arrested after clash over drug menace in Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another Thursday morning, but the usual scene of kids playing with marbles and locals gathered at the chaat stalls in Shalimar Bagh’s Prem Bari slum was replaced by police and district reserve personnel standing guard to contain any untoward incident.

The neighbourhood witnessed rioting and stone pelting the previous night after local man quarrelled with a few youths who are known drug peddlers. The ensuing violence lasted for eleven hours. A total of 27 people have been arrested, while nine including eight cops were injured.

Hundreds of local residents gathered at the spot – adjacent to the Prem Bari bus stand – after the local man, identified as Santosh, had called for them. They also disrupt the flow of traffic and sat down on the road. When police tried to remove them from the road, some of them resorted to pelting stones and bottles at passers-by. The police personnel too were not spared.

According to police, the locals also tried to set fire to a traffic police motorcycle which was immediately doused by police. The glasses of 4 police vehicles were also broken. Mumtaz Ali, 52, who owns a grocery store adjacent to the house rented by the peddlers said, these people were a big headache for the area. “These people position themselves in groups of two or three at various spots across the slum to sell ganja, hashish and other stuff,” Mumtaz Ali said.

In the rioting, locals vandalised the two-floor rented house of peddlers. They also laid waste to the possessions and appliances, including a bed and LED television. Forty-eight-year-old Radha, a resident, alleged that the local police are in the know about the youths dealing drugs. “These people were a threat to my mother and sister. Whenever any female passed through here, they peeped with sleazy intentions,” said Radha. She also claimed that once an intoxicated individual intentionally shouldered her.

Another resident Sunita said, “We are unaware whether the peddlers are still there or not. They threatened the locals to not divulge anything to the police,” and further said, “These people had been living here as a tenant for two months. After yesterday’s incident, they may have fled away to their native place.”

Police personnel was also called in from the nearby police stations, said DCP (North West) Usha Ranganani. “The local police from Shalimar Bagh and nearby police stations also reached the spot. District reserve forces were also deployed. Immediately the situation was brought under control by resorting to using of mild force,” the DCP said.

The police crime team was called to the spot. A case under Sections 186,353, 332,147, 148, 149, 307, and 308 of the IPC and 3&4 Damage to Public Property Act have been registered in this regard.

NEW DELHI: Another Thursday morning, but the usual scene of kids playing with marbles and locals gathered at the chaat stalls in Shalimar Bagh’s Prem Bari slum was replaced by police and district reserve personnel standing guard to contain any untoward incident. The neighbourhood witnessed rioting and stone pelting the previous night after local man quarrelled with a few youths who are known drug peddlers. The ensuing violence lasted for eleven hours. A total of 27 people have been arrested, while nine including eight cops were injured. Hundreds of local residents gathered at the spot – adjacent to the Prem Bari bus stand – after the local man, identified as Santosh, had called for them. They also disrupt the flow of traffic and sat down on the road. When police tried to remove them from the road, some of them resorted to pelting stones and bottles at passers-by. The police personnel too were not spared. According to police, the locals also tried to set fire to a traffic police motorcycle which was immediately doused by police. The glasses of 4 police vehicles were also broken. Mumtaz Ali, 52, who owns a grocery store adjacent to the house rented by the peddlers said, these people were a big headache for the area. “These people position themselves in groups of two or three at various spots across the slum to sell ganja, hashish and other stuff,” Mumtaz Ali said. In the rioting, locals vandalised the two-floor rented house of peddlers. They also laid waste to the possessions and appliances, including a bed and LED television. Forty-eight-year-old Radha, a resident, alleged that the local police are in the know about the youths dealing drugs. “These people were a threat to my mother and sister. Whenever any female passed through here, they peeped with sleazy intentions,” said Radha. She also claimed that once an intoxicated individual intentionally shouldered her. Another resident Sunita said, “We are unaware whether the peddlers are still there or not. They threatened the locals to not divulge anything to the police,” and further said, “These people had been living here as a tenant for two months. After yesterday’s incident, they may have fled away to their native place.” Police personnel was also called in from the nearby police stations, said DCP (North West) Usha Ranganani. “The local police from Shalimar Bagh and nearby police stations also reached the spot. District reserve forces were also deployed. Immediately the situation was brought under control by resorting to using of mild force,” the DCP said. The police crime team was called to the spot. A case under Sections 186,353, 332,147, 148, 149, 307, and 308 of the IPC and 3&4 Damage to Public Property Act have been registered in this regard.