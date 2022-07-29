Boy injured in kite flying in Delhi, third case in a week

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In another case of hazard caused during kite flying, a ten-year-old boy sustained a serious injury while playing with a kite at Khirki village in Malviya Nagar, police said on Thursday. The kid fell from a height in the incident on Tuesday, following which he was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre. His condition is currently said to be stable.

Identified as Suraj, the boy is a class V student. Naresh Rai, the father, said, “Suraj went kite flying at around 6 pm on July 26. When he did not return till 8 pm we started searching for him and later found that our son was admitted to hospital.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker, said, “Information was received in Malviya Nagar police station around 8.13 pm on July 26 from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital regarding a boy who was unconscious and was seriously injured on the head.” The doctor said that the injury was due to blunt force impact due to a fall and that there is no injury due to electric shock, said the DCP.

The Delhi Police – keeping in view a recent incident of death caused grievous neck injury by a banned kite-flying threads – had launched a drive to apprehend those involved in selling such hazardous threads.

In this regard, police in the North West Delhi district on Thursday apprehended three persons for selling banned threads. Police recovered 155 rolls of these thread, found to be illegal Chinese manjha. They had been selling the banned threads at their own shops in Mahendra Park and Shalimar Bagh.

An order under section 144 CrPC has been issued with the direction that no person shall store, sell and use these banned threads coated with metallic powder. These banned kite flying threads are coated with metallic powder and are very dangerous due to their innocuous nature which makes it easy for birds to get tangled in the string while flying or even sitting on trees. Due to its sharp powdered metal coating, it easily slices through flesh and gravely injures humans, animals and birds.

