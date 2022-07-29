Moderate showers in the capital after week-long lull 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a week-long hiatus with just patchy rain making the city sweat, the national capital on Thursday received moderate showers, which brought some relief from the hot and humid conditions as well as brought the mercury down by several notches. More rain is on the forecast for the weekend, said, weather officials.

Rains led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas of the national capital and also affected traffic movement in areas including Anand Parbat, Rohtak Road, Zakhira, Kirari and Lajpat Nagar among others.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, received 20.4 mm rain, classified as ‘moderate’, till 5.30 pm. Lodhi Road also received 15.1 mm rain, Pitampura station received 11 mm while Pusa weather station received 4.5 mm, Gurgaon received 3.5 mm, Ayanagar 2.4 mm. Jafarpur and Palam stations received 1 mm each.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough is likely to “continue to shift gradually northwards” and it led to an increase in rainfall activity over north India from Wednesday. The showers across the capital city brought the mercury down. The maximum temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal for this time of the year while minimum settled at 26.7 degrees C, a notch below the season’s average.

Delhi had received widespread rainfall on last Wednesday when 52.4 mm rain was recorded at Safdarjung while other stations also recorded heavy spells. It also received 30 mm rain the next day after which the week has seen only patchy rain with high humidity levels and above normal day temperature making for a long string of uncomfortable days. Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that the showers on Thursday were a result of the monsoon trough shifting back northwards and close to Delhi.

“The trough has returned to northern plains, spreading across the Indo-Gangetic Plains, that is likely to bring widespread rain to the region. Over the past week, rainfall activity had reduced in the region because the monsoon trough had shifted towards parts of Central India. The trough is likely to stay close to Delhi-NCR till Saturday,” said a senior IMD scientist.

After a strong start to monsoon when Delhi had recorded 117.2 mm rain over a 24-hour period till July 1, rainfall activity had reduced resulting in soaring temperatures and extremely high humidity levels. But with just a few heavy spells, this July so far has already received a total of 232.8 mm rain against the monthly average of 210.6 mm, with a surplus rain count. Last year also July saw higher than average rain with just a few heavy spells during the month.

