Collusion in transport department: L-G VK Saxena orders probe 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai K Saxena on Friday directed the Delhi Police’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct a probe into the alleged “corruption and collusion” of transport department officials with the unauthorised dealers and touts at the Burari Transport Authority, officials said.

The direction came in wake of the Delhi High Court’s order on a Criminal Writ petition filed by several auto-rickshaw unions in the city, who alleged large-scale corruption in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Burari and the “consequent harassment” of auto-rickshaw drivers.

This is the fifth probe ordered by Saxena into the workings of the various departments under the elected government over the past month including the major confrontation over recommending CBI probe into the new excise policy.

Officials said that Saxena wants a “comprehensive report” within a month. “Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) examined the matter and observed that the petitioners have levelled serious allegations of corruption which is impacting the auto drivers. It has been alleged that permits are being transferred in cahoots with the RTO officials,” said a senior official.

The auto drivers complained that three-seater auto-rickshaw (TSR) permits were “illegally” being transferred, on default of payment of loan, in cahoots with the Motor Licensing Officer (MLO) and RTO officials. The High Court had also directed the Delhi Police to forward the petition/complaint to the Economic Offences Wing (EoW), for necessary action.

While considering the petition, the HC directed the Delhi Police, transport department and the DoV to proceed with the investigation with the angles of crime as well as corruption, while treating this petition as a complaint. According to the officials, the L-G said that the complaint has once again exposed massive corruption under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

The auto-rickshaw drivers are a major vote bank for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and have been instrumental in its political campaigns before coming to power in 2013 and 2015.

Investigations ordered into govt depts so far

July 29: L-G directs ACB to probe into workings of Burari RTO

July 23: LG asks chief secretary to probe role played by “civil servants” in forming the new excise policy 2021-22

July 22: Recommended CBI to open investigation in ‘formulation, amendment and implementation’ of the excise policy

July 18: Allows CBI to prosecute AAP MLA Amantuallh Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

July 19: Allows ACB to probe allegations of irregularities in the construction of 7 new hospitals by the government

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai K Saxena on Friday directed the Delhi Police’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct a probe into the alleged “corruption and collusion” of transport department officials with the unauthorised dealers and touts at the Burari Transport Authority, officials said. The direction came in wake of the Delhi High Court’s order on a Criminal Writ petition filed by several auto-rickshaw unions in the city, who alleged large-scale corruption in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Burari and the “consequent harassment” of auto-rickshaw drivers. This is the fifth probe ordered by Saxena into the workings of the various departments under the elected government over the past month including the major confrontation over recommending CBI probe into the new excise policy. Officials said that Saxena wants a “comprehensive report” within a month. “Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) examined the matter and observed that the petitioners have levelled serious allegations of corruption which is impacting the auto drivers. It has been alleged that permits are being transferred in cahoots with the RTO officials,” said a senior official. The auto drivers complained that three-seater auto-rickshaw (TSR) permits were “illegally” being transferred, on default of payment of loan, in cahoots with the Motor Licensing Officer (MLO) and RTO officials. The High Court had also directed the Delhi Police to forward the petition/complaint to the Economic Offences Wing (EoW), for necessary action. While considering the petition, the HC directed the Delhi Police, transport department and the DoV to proceed with the investigation with the angles of crime as well as corruption, while treating this petition as a complaint. According to the officials, the L-G said that the complaint has once again exposed massive corruption under the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. The auto-rickshaw drivers are a major vote bank for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and have been instrumental in its political campaigns before coming to power in 2013 and 2015. Investigations ordered into govt depts so far July 29: L-G directs ACB to probe into workings of Burari RTO July 23: LG asks chief secretary to probe role played by “civil servants” in forming the new excise policy 2021-22 July 22: Recommended CBI to open investigation in ‘formulation, amendment and implementation’ of the excise policy July 18: Allows CBI to prosecute AAP MLA Amantuallh Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case July 19: Allows ACB to probe allegations of irregularities in the construction of 7 new hospitals by the government