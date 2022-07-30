Delhi police nab four with 21 kg heroin worth Rs 130 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) unit of Delhi Police busted an International Drug Trafficking Syndicate running from Golden Crescent (Death Crescent) Region operated from Afghanistan.

The police arrested the four accused persons including one Afghan national. Four accused were identified as Parvej Alam (51), Naseem Barkazy (30), an Afghan national, Shami Kumar (32) and Rajat Gupta.

“During interrogation, it has been revealed that they all were the members of an international drug trafficking syndicate and the major source of supply was from Afghanistan, where Opium is cultivated in abundance. They used to communicate with each other through WhatsApp and other VOIP applications. Opium was trafficked through various routes (air and sea route) and received by Afghan nationals.” said KPS MALHOTRA, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF, Crime Branch.

After the PAN India operation, police recovered a cache of 21kg heroin worth Rs 130 crore in international market. Their drug network had Pan- India and international tentacles, which have deep roots in Delhi- NCR, Punjab and J&K.

One of the accused, Parvej was earlier also arrested under NDPS Act and during his jail time, he came in touch with some Afghan nationals and started working with them. Parvej alias Doctor, was one of the main members of drug syndicate.

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) unit of Delhi Police busted an International Drug Trafficking Syndicate running from Golden Crescent (Death Crescent) Region operated from Afghanistan. The police arrested the four accused persons including one Afghan national. Four accused were identified as Parvej Alam (51), Naseem Barkazy (30), an Afghan national, Shami Kumar (32) and Rajat Gupta. “During interrogation, it has been revealed that they all were the members of an international drug trafficking syndicate and the major source of supply was from Afghanistan, where Opium is cultivated in abundance. They used to communicate with each other through WhatsApp and other VOIP applications. Opium was trafficked through various routes (air and sea route) and received by Afghan nationals.” said KPS MALHOTRA, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF, Crime Branch. After the PAN India operation, police recovered a cache of 21kg heroin worth Rs 130 crore in international market. Their drug network had Pan- India and international tentacles, which have deep roots in Delhi- NCR, Punjab and J&K. One of the accused, Parvej was earlier also arrested under NDPS Act and during his jail time, he came in touch with some Afghan nationals and started working with them. Parvej alias Doctor, was one of the main members of drug syndicate.