Light showers expected today in Delhi, intensity likely to reduce further

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Light rain occurred in parts of the national capital on Friday, for the second day in a row, keeping the mercury in check. While more showers are likely on Saturday, intensity is likely to reduce further, said weather officials.

While Safdarjung received only 2.6 mm rain till 5.30 pm, some other parts of the city received moderate showers including Aya Nagar (29.5mm), Gurgaon (17.5mm), Ridge (14.2mm), east Delhi ‘s Sports Complex station (12.1mm), Palam (5.2mm), Lodhi Road (4.8 mm) and Jafarpur (0.5mm), as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD officials, while light rain is expected on Saturday, the intensity is likely to reduce further, as the monsoon trough is shifting further away to central India and from Delhi -NCR.

Though light continued showers brought the mercury down. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 32.2 degrees C, two notches below normal for this time of the year while minimum settled at 25.2 degrees C, also two notches below normal.

Rain brought trouble for commuters. The traffic police alerted commuters about possible road congestions due to waterlogging, advising them to avoid certain stretches. “Movement of traffic has been restricted at railway underpass Pul Prahladpur. Both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging.

Commuters coming from shooting Range side may take Lal Kuan Red Light route and commuters coming from Badarpur side may take Mathura Road to reach their destination,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

After a strong start to monsoon when Delhi had recorded 117.2 mm rain over a 24-hour period till July 1, rainfall activity had reduced resulting in soaring temperatures and extremely high humidity levels.

