Sedition case: Delhi High Court seeks police stand on Sharjeel’s interim bail plea

The court sought a status report from the police and listed the matter for consideration on August 25.

Published: 30th July 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the city police on JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s plea seeking interim bail in a 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition. A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal issued notice on his appeals challenging the trial court order refusing to release him on interim bail and staying the ongoing proceedings in the case.

Imam, who is facing sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches, had urged the trial court to release him for the time being on account of the SC keeping in abeyance Section 124A IPC until the issue of its constitutionality is examined.

The court sought a status report from the police and listed the matter for consideration on August 25.  According to  the prosecution, Imam allegedly made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019, and at the Aligarh Muslim University in 2019, where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India.

