STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Trees in stress, storm drove final nail 

Govt says over 300 trees, mostly those with weakened roots, fell in the city during the squall 

Published: 01st June 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, trees, forest, afforestation, forestation, tree, saplings

Representational image

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The aftermath of the squall was felt from a day after on Tuesday as well, with complaints pouring in from residents to report uprooted trees and get them removed from their way. Over 300 trees across the city have fallen off, of which around 100 are just within Lutyens’ Delhi, as per reports prepared by the civic bodies. 

Officials said that while the squall was like the last nail, but “stress” on trees over the years from concretisation, temperature fluctuations and frequent cutting into roots while digging activities are the major reasons behind the weakening of their foundation. 

At least 77 trees were uprooted while 58 branches were broken in Lutyens’ Delhi till late Monday night, as per a report prepared by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which caters to this part of the city. The uprooted trees include neem, pilkhan, arjun, semal, jamun, imli, peepal, bargad, kadelia and kusum, among others, officials said. The trees have fallen on key stretches including Copernicus Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Todarmal Lane, Parliament Street, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road, Babur Road and Ferozeshah Road, among others. 

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which caters to rest of the city, said that 155 more complaints of trees being uprooted were received from various parts of the city between 9 pm on Monday and 3 pm on Tuesday. This is in addition to the 84 trees that were uprooted till Monday evening.

S Chellaiah, director, NDMC, said that the damages are still being assessed and over a 100 trees are feared to have been uprooted while approximately 1,000 branches of full-grown trees have been broken.  “This kind of destruction of trees after a storm has not been seen before in the recent history. It is saddening that so many old and full-grown avenue trees have fallen off. The high pressure winds were just the immediate cause while the stress being faced by the tree bases repeatedly over the years due to rapid urbanisation is the major reason for weakening of roots and falling off during a storm,” he said. 

He further said that rampant and mindless concretisation around tree bases by various agencies including government offices, temperature fluctuations such as excessive heat and frequent cutting into roots while digging around trees for laying underground utilities have weakened the roots of trees. “Take an example, if someone pushes needles or injects a person’s stomach, what will happen? It will weaken and one day when there will be a sudden blow or an illness, it will give away and stop functioning. The same way if the roots system is tampered with frequently, it gets damaged and starts to weaken and decay slowly giving away when a storm occurs,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi storm Trees Storm trees Lutyens
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp